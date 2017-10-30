PETS & ANIMALS

Meet the Houston Astros' rally chicken

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet Molly Shay the Houston Astros' rally chicken. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A chicken that lived between two bars in downtown is being credited for the Astros success in the playoffs.

The chicken set up camp near Molly's Pub and Shay McElroy's Irish Pub three weeks ago. Patrons believe it brought the Astros good luck and named it Molly Shay. It even has a Facebook page.

Police eventually ordered the chicken be taken away. Molly Shay is now in the hands of an animal group which agreed to bring the chicken back to the bar for every game.

No one knows where the chicken came from.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsHouston Astrosworld serieschickenHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
McCullers' foundation helps send Harvey pets to Calif.
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
Home security system saves family dog from fire
Pet adoption fees waived during World Series run
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
McNair to skip NAACP meeting over 'health reasons'
Jay Z addresses McNair's 'inmates' comments at concert
Why League City officials are ending Harvey debris removal
Fighting spirit buoys League City mayor after heart attack
Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender in Russia probe
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Women in labor using laughing gas in The Woodlands
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Show More
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
Houston's AstroWorld closed on this day in 2005
McCullers' foundation helps send Harvey pets to Calif.
Record lows smashed over the weekend
Fight over girl ends with 15-year-old boy shot
More News
Top Video
Most searched Halloween costumes of 2017
Why League City officials are ending Harvey debris removal
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Women in labor using laughing gas in The Woodlands
More Video