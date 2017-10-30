Meet the Houston Astros' rally chicken

HOUSTON (KTRK) --A chicken that lived between two bars in downtown is being credited for the Astros success in the playoffs.
The chicken set up camp near Molly's Pub and Shay McElroy's Irish Pub three weeks ago. Patrons believe it brought the Astros good luck and named it Molly Shay. It even has a Facebook page.
Police eventually ordered the chicken be taken away. Molly Shay is now in the hands of an animal group which agreed to bring the chicken back to the bar for every game.
No one knows where the chicken came from.
