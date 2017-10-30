HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Dozens of pets that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey are heading to new homes in California, thanks to a sizable donation by Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.
Animal handlers began flying the homeless pets from the temporary shelter of Houston Pets Alive to towns in central and southern California on Monday morning.
Houston PetSet teamed up with the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation to fund the transport and set up new homes for the pets.
Houston PetSet's fund aimed at helping nonprofit animal welfare groups in the area manage the increased demand for their services.
Animals will be heading to partner shelters on San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.
Volunteers from ADORE Houston, Houston K9-11 Rescue, Houston Pets Alive, K-9 Angels, Lola's Lucky Day and Southside Street Dogs took part in the pet transportation.
The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation was setup by the Astros starting pitcher and his wife to promote pet adoption.
