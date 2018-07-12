PETS & ANIMALS

Male sea dragon pregnant at Chicago aquarium

A male weedy sea dragon at the Chicago Shedd Aquarium has accepted 47 fertile eggs from a female sea dragon and is now pregnant. (WLS)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A male weedy sea dragon at the Chicago Shedd Aquarium has accepted 47 fertile eggs from a female sea dragon.

The successful transfer marks the Shedd Aquarium as the 12th institution internationally to participate in a successful egg transfer. Prior to this event, there have been just 26 successful transfers.

The male will protect and carry the eggs on his tail for about two months until they are ready to hatch.

The soon-to-be father sea dragon can be seen at the Shedd Aquarium in the special exhibit, Underwater Beauty.
