Houston zoo mourns death of silverback gorilla

The Houston Zoo is mourning the loss of 34-year-old Western lowland gorilla named Zuri.Zoo officials said that the elderly gorilla was under treatment for severe gastrointestinal disease for the past few months.After assessing the worsening of his disease despite treatment, the gorilla team and the veterinarians made the decision to humanely euthanize the nearly 400-pound ape.Zuri was the head of the family troop of gorillas. He was described as an easy-going silverback with a heart condition.According to experts, Zuri underwent treatment in partnership with MD Anderson cardiologists. Cardiac disease is a known problem for great apes, like gorillas.