PETS & ANIMALS

Amazing footage: great white shark bites underwater camera

EMBED </>More Videos

This shark got up close and personal with an underwater camera. (Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries)

Ever wonder what the inside of a shark's mouth looks like?

Dr. Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries was able to get a clear view inside the mouth of a great white shark with the help of a GoPro during a research trip off of Cape Cod.

Skomal plunged the camera underwater near a curious 12-foot shark. After swimming around a little bit, the shark approached the camera and attempted to take a bite. The footage gives an up-close look of the inside of the shark's mouth.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries joked on their Facebook post using the hashtags #chomp and #ourcameraisjustfine.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksoceansbuzzworthyscience
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
That's not a dog! Woman confused by brown purse
Cute calf born in Texas looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
Cat rescued from burning building in La Porte
Drone captures mesmerizing footage of salmon run
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Spotty storms could dump inches of rain around town
Texans' Fuller out indefinitely after breaking collarbone
3 arrested and accused of stealing carts from golf club
37 children hurt, 6 with serious injuries in YMCA hazmat leak in NC
1 dead, 1 missing after Minneapolis school explosion
Wife charged in fatal shooting of common-law husband
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
Study: Average working mom works 98 hours a week
Show More
James Comey inks book deal
Willowridge HS getting help amid black mold woes
Couple says kids were taken away over low IQ scores
Former school employee in jail for sending nudes to student
Teen who jumped from plane called 'anxious, fidgety'
More News
Top Video
Study: Average working mom works 98 hours a week
37 children hurt, 6 with serious injuries in YMCA hazmat leak in NC
Next season of 'The Middle' to be its last
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
More Video