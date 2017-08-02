PETS & ANIMALS

Fishermen fight to wrestle fish from school of sharks

The fishermen put up a good fight... but this will always be the story about the big fish that got away.

TAMPA BAY, Florida (KTRK) --
Dinner was pretty much settled-until some fishermen ran into a school of sharks.

A group of people fishing in Tampa Bay were reeling in a tarpon when some bull sharks spotted the fish splashing around outside the boat.

Within moments, a bloody battle ensued as the fishers attempted to wrestle the prize catch from the sharks.

Fortunately, someone recorded the entire thing on their smartphone, chronicling an aggressive display of man vs. beast.

You can probably guess how this all ended: Sharks 1, fishermen 0.

Better luck next time, guys!

