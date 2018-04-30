PETS & ANIMALS

Family reunited with injured dog who vanished after car accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Family seeks info on their dog that was hit by a car (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A distraught Houston family's plea for help to find their beloved pet dog has been answered.

The family told Eyewitness News that their dog Ginger was hit by a small blue car near S. Rice Friday afternoon. While the driver stopped and called police, it's unclear where Ginger wound up after the accident.

Owner Mike Stanton issued a plea to bring the family's pet back to them, and on Monday, someone helped do just that.

Stanton told ABC13 a woman called Monday morning to say she had Ginger cornered at an apartment complex. He rushed over and was able to catch up to his dog.

Stanton says he's thankful to everyone who had a hand in bringing his pet home safely.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoglost petHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Coyotes attack cat on camera in the Heights
Nearly 12-foot-long alligator blocks Highway 59
Pesky pelicans disrupt Pepperdine graduation
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in airport
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in west Houston
Officer-involved shooting outside Pasadena gas station
Pres. Bush to stay in hospital as he recovers from infection
Autopsy: Boy found in apartment dryer died from electrocution
Couple attacked cab driver and tried to force him into trunk
Family identifies 1 of 2 men killed in illegal gambling room
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Victim in Facebook Live shooting speaks first word
Show More
Officer makes teary-eyed final radio call before retirement
VIDEO: Little leaguer touches home in slowest way possible
Colorblind sailor, wife, neighbor rescued from stranded sailboat
Missing trucker emerges from wilderness after 4 days
Fmr. President Barack Obama to attend Rice Univ. event
More News