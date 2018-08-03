PETS & ANIMALS

Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera

Owner throws quinceanera for dog

Lupita Conchita is not your average Texas dog. So it stands to reason she should be celebrated in a special way.

You may have partied at many quinceaneras, but this one was unlike those.

Over the weekend, Lupita's owner threw her a quinceanera to celebrate her 15th birthday and 'coming of age.' (You'll have to do the math to figure out Lupita's age in 'dog years.')

Like every quinceanera honoree, Lupita wore her princess tiara and puffy dress proudly. She had cupcakes and flowers all with a very cute pink theme fit for a princess.

Her owner's cousin took to Twitter to share the now-viral images of the memorable night.

Since it was posted, the tweet has nearly 60,000 likes, including a few congratulatory messages.

Even though some puppies were sad to miss the invitation, there's always next year's Sweet 16!
