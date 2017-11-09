PETS & ANIMALS

Dog born without legs has nearly 20,000 Instagram followers

EMBED </>More Videos

Nubby is a white boxer born without front legs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A white boxer born without legs is an internet sensation.

Nubby is a feisty and playful puppy with nearly 20,000 Instagram followers and 30,000 Facebook fans.

The owners say as soon as they saw the puppy they had to give him a chance at survival.

Nubby has had many health complications, but that's not stopping him from thriving as a puppy.

ABC13 will get to meet Nubby in person and will have more about his survival story and about the people who helped him.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalspuppydoghealthfeel goodanimal news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
April the giraffe might be pregnant again
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Boy who lost both legs to meet quadruple amputee dog
Lance McCullers Jr. celebrates big win by helping animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mayor wants more 'deep cleansings' of homeless camps
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Woman identified as 3rd person hit, killed on Hwy 249
11 people taken into custody after burglary spree
Missing mom who is deaf last seen in SE Houston
Police: Teen killed for turning down marriage proposal
TSA failed most tests recently at US airports
Search resumes for elderly man last seen in NE Houston
Show More
Driver runs off after deadly crash near Eastex Freeway
CMA hosts mock President Trump's tweeting
Driverless shuttle bus crashes after Las Vegas launch
'Send nudes': Facebook's odd request to stop revenge porn
Chip Gaines shaves head for St. Jude Children's Hospital
More News
Top Video
Little Debbie could be getting rid of this snack
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Woman identified as 3rd person hit, killed on Hwy 249
TSA failed most tests recently at US airports
More Video