PETS & ANIMALS

Coyotes attack cat on camera in the Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

Security cameras capture coyotes roaming the Heights. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Pet owners, make sure you keep a close eye on your furry friends.

A homeowner spotted several coyotes running loose in the Heights.

RELATED: Coyote spotted walking the streets of River Oaks

The first sighting happened two weeks ago. A coyote went after a cat on the front porch of a home and the entire encounter was captured on camera.

Then, last Friday cameras recorded three coyotes running near Nashua and 11th Streets.

The Wildlife Center of Texas says the best way to keep these animals away from your home is to keep small pets inside, pick up any fruit that falls from trees, and wash your grill to get rid of any barbecue residue or smell.

SEE ALSO: Man says he wrestled coyote during attack in his backyard
EMBED More News Videos

Man says he wrestled coyote during attack in his backyard

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyotessurveillance camerawild animalsHeightsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Nearly 12-foot-long alligator blocks Highway 59
Pesky pelicans disrupt Pepperdine graduation
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in airport
Large gator traipses across golf course
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
HPD: 2 men killed in apparent illegal gambling operation
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Colorblind sailor, wife, neighbor rescued from stranded sailboat
Victim in Facebook Live shooting speaks first word
Driver hits several vehicles in attempt to flee police
Nearly 12-foot-long alligator blocks Highway 59
Deputies ask for help finding hit and run driver
2 girls nearly abducted just feet away from Freeport police
Show More
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
Man kills woman, kills himself, injures child in murder-suicide
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where iPhones find new life
How busy parents can squeeze more time out of their day
More News