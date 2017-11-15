BIRD STRIKE

Bird stuck in nose of American Airlines jet after striking it

EMBED </>More Videos

Bird strikes airliner and gets stuck in nose

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) --
There have been recorded instances of birds hitting commercial airplanes in the past.

Images from one recent strike, though, is showing a freakish result: the bird stuck in the nose of the aircraft.

The evidence was still hanging off an American Airlines jet when it landed Tuesday in Miami.

The dead bird somehow punctured a hole in the Airbus A319. There was no word of injuries to passengers and crew as a result of the strike.

The plane is expected to be out of service until the hole can be fixed.

The FAA reports more than 160,000 bird strikes have happened in the last 25 years.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbird strikeaviationbuzzworthyFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BIRD STRIKE
How common are airplane bird strikes?
Houston-bound flight diverted after striking bird
Bird strike forces emergency landing at Hooks Airport
Town under siege by band of blackbirds
More bird strike
PETS & ANIMALS
Investigators find 40 dogs, 6 cats inside Hockley home
Harvey causing increase in unwanted pests
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
Officer and neighbors save girl from brutal dog attack
Venomous Asp Caterpillar popping up around Houston
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bad blinker use leads to slow-speed freeway chase
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Shooter who killed at least 4 in California town ID'd
Houston's top 5 taco joints
Whata-Yeti! Whataburger launches new custom tumbler
Forever 21 says credit card info stolen from certain stores
Patchy dense fog this morning
Aldine teacher accused of hurting special needs student
Show More
'Classic serial killer' - Escaped psych patient is MIA
Video shows autistic student body-slammed at school
Officer and neighbors save girl from brutal dog attack
Alcohol may have played role in Texas State student's death
10 members of family stricken with Norovirus on cruise
More News
Top Video
Forever 21 says credit card info stolen from certain stores
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
Whata-Yeti! Whataburger launches new custom tumbler
Couple leave careers to start underground burger joint
More Video