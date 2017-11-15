There have been recorded instances of birds hitting commercial airplanes in the past.Images from one recent strike, though, is showing a freakish result: the bird stuck in the nose of the aircraft.The evidence was still hanging off an American Airlines jet when it landed Tuesday in Miami.The dead bird somehow punctured a hole in the Airbus A319. There was no word of injuries to passengers and crew as a result of the strike.The plane is expected to be out of service until the hole can be fixed.The FAA reports more than 160,000 bird strikes have happened in the last 25 years.