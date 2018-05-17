BEAR

Determined bear with sweet tooth breaks into SUV to devour cupcakes

EMBED </>More Videos

A hungry bear breaks into SUV and devours the cupcakes left inside. (KTRK)

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Designer cupcakes were too much of a temptation for a black bear in New Jersey.

The cupcakes triggered an all-out search for a thief, but not the two-legged kind. The culprit turned out to be a black bear.

Christine Allen, owner of Mo'Pweeze Bakery, had left the sweet treats in her vehicle overnight for a morning delivery.

The family woke up at 2 a.m. to the sound of their dog barking and a crunching sound coming from their SUV parked in the front yard.

"(The bear) actually picked up a box and then found a spot, which was right by my bedroom window, which is where he was eating all 24 cupcakes," Allen said.

The bear left a trail of damage and paw prints. It's not the first time Allen's home has been targeted. Last month, the bear broke the fence trying to get in and out of the back yard. The following day, the bear returned and broke a basement door in order to get at the family's garbage.

According to News 12 New Jersey, the bear may have to be euthanized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscupcakesbearu.s. & worldNew Jersey
BEAR
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Caught on Camera: Bears frighten news photographer
Bear tranquilized in tree after unexpected visit to playground
VIDEO: Bear takes dip in family's swimming pool
More bear
PETS & ANIMALS
Surprise! Gator hides out in family's driveway in Sugar Land
Postal worker allegedly sprayed dog out of fear
Help! Dog siblings need home after tragedy strikes twice
Houston service helps make 'pawsh' pets part of your wedding
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Former Cy-Fair teacher accused of giving student drugs and STD
2-year-old girl found wandering alone in her PJs
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
'Be Someone' graffiti changed to honor Mattress Mack
2 dead, 45 injured in NJ school bus crash
$30 million Lottery Texas ticket sold in Houston
Bridge over Greens Bayou damaged by buckling
Surprise! Gator hides out in family's driveway in Sugar Land
Show More
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
World War II veteran, wife murdered inside home in Cleveland
AMBUSH ON CAMERA: Suspect guns down and robs business owner
Rockets in 60 seconds: Series moves to Oakland for Game 3
Role players shine as Rockets take Game 2 vs. Warriors
More News