BARC offering $1 pet adoptions this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --BARC is bursting at the seams with dogs and cats that need furever homes.
More than 500 dogs and 200 cats are at BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions. The shelter's capacity is 550 and over 720 animals are currently in its care. With shelter intake levels expected to remain high throughout the summer, BARC is asking Houstonians to adopt, rescue or foster a pet.
BARC is dropping adoption fees for adoptable dogs that are 5 months and older and all cats/kittens to $1 Saturday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th.
Regular adoption fees are usually dogs, $50, cats and kittens, $20, and puppies 4 months and younger, $75.
BARC's pet adoption package includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a one-year city pet license, and a pre-registered microchip with lifetime registration.
Details about BARC's adoption process and requirements are listed on their website.
Pets currently available for adoption can be found on their website, but they encourages all Houstonians to stop by BARC at 3300 Carr Street, Houston, TX 77026 and meet each animal in person. They are open for adoptions seven days a week from noon to 5:00p.m.
If you are unable to permanently adopt a pet but would like to help animals in need, BARC encourages you to consider becoming a volunteer or foster pet parent.
BARC is especially in need of foster pet parents. Many dogs and cats enter BARC with treatable skin conditions, upper respiratory infections and other treatable conditions that must be taken care of outside of the shelter before adoption. Some puppies and kittens that enter BARC are too young for adoption and must be fostered before they can go home with a permanent family. By getting these animals out of BARC and into foster homes, they has more space for additional animals as they enter the shelter.
