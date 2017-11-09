HOUSTON ZOO

Baby jaguars make debut at Houston Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Zoo welcomes two baby Jaguars (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
After some special baby and mama time, two rare cubs are ready to meet their adoring public!

The Houston Zoo's 4-month-old jaguar cubs made their debut Thursday. The male, Fitz, and female, Emma, were born to first-time parents Maya and Tesoro on July 20 and have spent the past few months behind-the-scenes bonding with mom.

The pair can be seen exploring their habitat with mom most mornings, and have access to be out of public view in their house or caves if they choose.

Fitz and Emma are the first jaguars born at the Houston Zoo in 12 years. Jaguars are listed as near threatened by International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalshouston zoobaby animalscatswild animalsHouston
HOUSTON ZOO
Pig gets kiss from council member after losing bet
Houston Zoo animals are ready to #EarnHistory
15 unique Halloween celebrations in Houston
Houston Zoo hosting family friendly Halloween events
More houston zoo
PETS & ANIMALS
April the giraffe might be pregnant again
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Dog born without legs becomes internet famous
Boy who lost both legs to meet quadruple amputee dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
5 years after Sandy, Houston looks to avoid same mistakes
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Nutcracker Market vendor says she lost thousands
Mayor wants more 'deep cleansings' of homeless camps
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
Woman identified as 3rd person hit, killed on Hwy 249
Dog born without legs becomes internet famous
Show More
Great weather to honor our nation's veterans
11 people taken into custody after burglary spree
Missing mom who is deaf last seen in SE Houston
Police: Teen killed for turning down marriage proposal
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
More News
Top Video
Nutcracker Market vendor says she lost thousands
Lose your jacket! How to rock a wrap for fall
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
Great weather to honor our nation's veterans
More Video