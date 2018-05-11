Asian elephant expecting bundle of joy at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Zoo has a pretty big announcement, just in time for Mother's Day!
One of their Asian elephants named Tess, who's been pregnant for two years now, is expected to give birth this summer!
Zookeepers say Tess is 35 years old, and mother to a 13- and 7-year-old.
You can watch Tess anytime of day through a webcam on the Houston Zoo website.
