PETS & ANIMALS

After first birth watched by millions, April the giraffe might be pregnant again

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know that giraffes can run up to 35 mph? Check out these fun facts about giraffes. (ABCNews.com)

April the giraffe fans, another livestream may be in your future.

The long-necked mom who starred in a livestream watched by millions while she was pregnant might be pregnant again, teased Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park owner in Harpursville, New York.


"I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy," he told ABC News on Thursday.

The last time the viral mama was pregnant, millions watched her livestream from February through April. She became a sensation, inspiring copycat pregnant humans and even April merchandise.


The baby, her fourth child, was named Tajiri, a Swahili word that means hope. Patch said that Tajiri, who is now about 10 feet tall, is very healthy and that April is an excellent mother to him.

"From the hundreds of thousands of visitors we've seen and even just his progress in growth has been remarkably easy and textbook, which has been a blessing," he said.

As to whether the next April pregnancy would be live-streamed, Patch seemed to tease that it would be a possibility.

"Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world?" he asked. "You tell me."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby giraffebaby animalszooanimal news
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog born without legs has 20,000 Instagram followers
Boy who lost both legs to meet quadruple amputee dog
Lance McCullers Jr. celebrates big win by helping animals
Meet the Houston Astros' rally chicken
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
11 people taken into custody after burglary spree
Missing mom who is deaf last seen in SE Houston
Police: Teen killed for turning down marriage proposal
TSA failed most tests recently at US airports
Search resumes for elderly man last seen in NE Houston
Driver runs off after deadly crash near Eastex Freeway
CMA hosts mock President Trump's tweeting
Driverless shuttle bus crashes after Las Vegas launch
Show More
'Send nudes': Facebook's odd request to stop revenge porn
Chip Gaines shaves head for St. Jude Children's Hospital
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
Boy dies after eating grilled cheese sandwich at pre-K
Internship allows students to work on school buses
More News
Top Video
TSA failed most tests recently at US airports
Chip Gaines shaves head for St. Jude Children's Hospital
Police: Teen killed for turning down marriage proposal
Driverless shuttle bus crashes after Las Vegas launch
More Video