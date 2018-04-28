PETS & ANIMALS

Airport officials determined to reunite rogue cat with owner

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has more on the search for Pepper the cat at JFK airport. (Port Authority PBA)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK, New York --
Port Authority officials in New York City have another task besides maintaining a massive transportation network. They are looking for Pepper the cat.

They hope to be closing in on the rogue cat on the loose at JFK Airport.

The elusive feline initially bolted at a terminal, as her owner was preparing to board a flight to China. The woman was moving and was devastated to leave Pepper behind.

Pepper has since been spotted several times during the overnight hours and patrol officers are continuing their search for the cat.

Officials say they are setting safe traps with food in hopes of reuniting Pepper with her owner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsjfk international airportlost petport authority
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Distraught family's plea to find injured dog who went missing in Montrose
Pit bull owner charged after woman attacked
COW CHASE: Dashcam captures deputy braving charging bovine
Great white shark could be headed to Texas
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother of boy found inside dryer in east Houston apartment complex speaks out
Authorities search for suspect who attempted to kidnap 2 women
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
Rockets to meet Utah Jazz in 2nd round of NBA playoffs
Activist under fire for alleged threat against HISD board president
POLICE: 2 arrested after attempting to steal 1000 gallons of diesel fuel
Trio of Texans picks fulfill needs on day 2 of NFL Draft
HCSO: Man dies after vehicle falls on him in Baytown
Show More
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Houston Fed. of Teachers: HISD laying off 200-250 teacher positions
Frustrated Clear Lake mom posts 'on strike' signs
Distraught family's plea to find injured dog who went missing in Montrose
Athletes to ride fat tire bikes during Ironman competition
More News