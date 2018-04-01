DOG

About 30 dogs believed dead in kennel fire

EMBED </>More Videos

About 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire Friday at a boarding kennel in western Michigan. (WWMT )

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Michigan --
About 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire Friday at a boarding kennel in western Michigan, leaving owners of the animals and the facility devastated.

Janet Rehfus, one of the owners of Storm's Ahead Kennels in Muskegon County's Fruitport Township, said she awoke about 4:40 a.m. at her home that's located on the same property as the kennel and noticed a glow from the fire.

She said she immediately called the fire department and about 20 minutes later started calling owners of the dogs.

"Many of those dogs have been coming to me for years, some of them were dogs that we bred and sold," Rehfus told The Muskegon Chronicle. "We're heartbroken and trying to make sense of it all."

The kennel was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, said the township's Public Safety Director Brian Michelli.

"There was no ability to do a rescue," he said.

Michelli says the kennel was full. Area schools have spring break next week and some dogs had been dropped off as families left town.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, WOOD-TV reported. Most dog owners were notified about the fire by Friday morning, Rehfus said.

"They are praying for us as much as they are praying for them," Rehfus said. "We've been crying together with them all morning long."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimalu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
Delta ships puppy to wrong destination
Protesters demand justice for dog that died on United Airlines flight
Dog sent overseas by mistake returned to Kansas family
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Surprise, surprise: 11-foot gator discovered in family's pool
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
Playful baby panda tries to stop keeper from working
Find out how you can help Dickinson animal shelter in need
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
SWAT responds after man barricades himself inside home
1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing in southeast Houston
'He was trying to pull me': Teen describes attempted kidnapping
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
6-year-old critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Friendswood
Soldier killed in Syria identified as 36-year-old from Texas
Head's up! H-E-B stores to close on Easter Sunday
Show More
18 sets of twins pose with Easter Bunny
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
Rockets clinch best record, home court advantage in playoffs
Tina Thompson gets spot in Basketball Hall of Fame
McCullers fans 10, Correa has 4 hits, Astros top Rangers 9-3
More News
Top Video
18 sets of twins pose with Easter Bunny
'He was trying to pull me': Teen describes attempted kidnapping
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
Daycare under fire after putting girl in "baby jail" for hours
More Video