There are hundreds of plants that are poisonous to cats and dogs and also dozens of plants that will cause discomfort.Azaleas, lillies, tulips, and aloe vera are just some of the popular plants commonly found in gardens and homes, that could harm your pets.Here is a list of common plants that could be a danger to your pets, according to the ASPCA.Scientific Name: Aloe veraFamily: LiliaceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: Saponins, anthraquinonesClinical Signs: Vomiting (not horses), lethargy, diarrhea. The gel is considered edible.Additional Common Names: English Holly, European Holly, Oregon Holly, Inkberry, WinterberryScientific Name: Ilex opacaFamily: AquifoliaceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: saponinsClinical Signs: Vomiting (not in horses), diarrhea and depression.Additional Common Names: Canada Yew, Canadian YewScientific Name: Taxus canadensusFamily: TaxaceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: Taxine A and B, Volatile oilClinical Signs: Tremors, difficulty breathing, vomiting, seizures (dogs), sudden death from acute heart failure.Additional Common Names: Calla Lily, Pig Lily, White Arum, Trumpet Lily, Florist's Calla, Garden CallaScientific Name: Zantedeschia aethiopicaFamily: AraceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: Insoluble calcium oxalatesClinical Signs: Oral irritation, pain and swelling of mouth, tongue and lips, excessive drooling, vomiting (not horses), difficulty swallowingAdditional Common Names: Rosebay, RhododendronScientific Name: Rhododendron sppFamily: EricaceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: GrayantoxinClinical Signs: Vomiting (not in horses), diarrhea, weakness, cardiac failureScientific Name: Buxus spp.Family: BuxaceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: AlkaloidsClinical Signs: Dogs and cats: vomiting, diarrhea; Horses: colic, diarrhea, respiratory failure, seizuresAdditional Common Names: Narcissus, Jonquil, Paper WhiteScientific Name: Narcissus sppFamily: AmaryllidaceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: Lycorine and other alkaloidsClinical Signs: Vomiting, salvation, diarrhea; large ingestions cause convulsions, low blood pressure, tremors and cardiac arrhythmias. Bulbs are the most poisonous part.Additional Common Names: Rose-BayScientific Name: Nerium oleanderFamily: ApocynaceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: Cardiac glycosidesClinical Signs: Drooling, abdominal pain, diarrhea, colic, depression, deathAdditional Common Names: Coontie Palm, Cardboard Palm, cycads and zamiasScientific Name: Cycas revoluta, zamia speciesFamily: CycadaceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: CycasinClinical Signs: Vomiting, melena, icterus, increased thirst, hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, bruising, coagulopathy, liver damage, liver failure, death.Additional Common Names: Charming Dieffenbachia, Giant Dumb Cane, Dumbcane, Exotica, Exotica Perfection, DieffenbachiaScientific Name: Dieffenbachia amoenaFamily: AraceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to CatsToxic Principles: Insoluble calcium oxalates, proteolytic enzymeClinical Signs: Oral irritation, intense burning and irritation of mouth , tongue and lips, excessive drooling, vomiting, difficulty swallowingAdditional Common Names: Malanga, Elephant's Ears, Stoplight, Seagull, Mother-in-law Plant, Pink Cloud, Texas Wonder, Angel-Wings, Exposition, Candidum, Fancy-leaved CaladiumScientific Name: Caladium hortulanumFamily: AraceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: Insoluble calcium oxalatesClinical Signs: Oral irritation, pain and swelling of mouth, tongue and lips, excessive drooling, vomiting (not horses), difficulty swallowingScientific Name: Tulipa spp.Family: LiliaceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: Tulipalin A and BClinical Signs: Vomiting, depression, diarrhea, hypersalivation. Highest concentration of toxin in bulb.Additional Common Names: Fiddle-Leaf, Horsehead Philodendron, Heartleaf Philodendron, Panda Plant, Split Leaf Philodendron, Fruit Salad Plant, Red Emerald, Red Princess, Saddle LeafScientific Name: Philodendron oxycardiumFamily: AraceaeToxicity: Toxic to Dogs, Toxic to Cats, Toxic to HorsesToxic Principles: Insoluble calcium oxalatesClinical Signs: Oral irritation, pain and swelling of mouth, tongue and lips, excessive drooling, vomiting (not horses), difficulty swallowingFor more information on plants that could harm your pets, go to aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/toxic-and-non-toxic-plants For information on what to do if your pet is poisoned, click here, aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control