Police in Lufkin say a man who tried to drive away from a crash slammed into two other vehicles while high on drugs.Footage of the crash was released, showing a pickup speeding into two other trucks outside of a body shop.According to police, McTavish Raymond was arrested for the incident.No one was inside the two pickups. A person involved in the original crash was sent to the hospital.Police said Raymond admitted to smoking PCP before getting behind the wheel.