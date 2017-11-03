HIT AND RUN

Police: Driver high on PCP slams into pickups while fleeing another crash

Man trying to getaway from crash slams into vehicles (KTRK)

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in Lufkin say a man who tried to drive away from a crash slammed into two other vehicles while high on drugs.

Footage of the crash was released, showing a pickup speeding into two other trucks outside of a body shop.

According to police, McTavish Raymond was arrested for the incident.

No one was inside the two pickups. A person involved in the original crash was sent to the hospital.

Police said Raymond admitted to smoking PCP before getting behind the wheel.

