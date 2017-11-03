LUFKIN, Texas (KTRK) --Police in Lufkin say a man who tried to drive away from a crash slammed into two other vehicles while high on drugs.
Footage of the crash was released, showing a pickup speeding into two other trucks outside of a body shop.
According to police, McTavish Raymond was arrested for the incident.
No one was inside the two pickups. A person involved in the original crash was sent to the hospital.
Police said Raymond admitted to smoking PCP before getting behind the wheel.
