Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting

Annabelle Pomeroy, 14, was killed in the mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, her parents confirmed. (Provided)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --
The pastor of the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where dozens were killed and dozens more injured when a man walked into the building and opened fire, said his 14-year-old daughter is among the dead.

First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy said he was not at the church Sunday morning when the shooting took place. His youngest daughter, Annabelle, was.

Pomeroy said he was in Oklahoma at the time. The pastor was driving back to Sutherland Springs when he spoke to ABC News.

EMBED More News Videos

Families pray outside San Antonio church as they wait to hear about loved ones.



According to Pomeroy, every one of his family's close friends is among the deceased.

Pomeroy said he wants the world to know that his daughter Annabelle was "one very beautiful special child."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingTexas
Load Comments
Top Stories
26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Hoping to get answers about little boy found on beach
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
What we know about suspect in church shooting
Deadly history of mass shootings in Texas
HCSO deputy injured after major traffic accident
Pct. 4 deputy shot 6 times but expected to recover
Show More
Church where shooting took place was center of community
Timeline of church shooting in Sutherland Springs
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
President Trump tweets about Texas church shooting
Texans fall to Colts 20-14 in AFC South matchup
More News
Photos
Selena finally gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
PHOTOS: Children of ABC13's news team go trick-or-treating
Meet the barber of the Houston Astros
BOO! Halloween costumes and decorations
More Photos