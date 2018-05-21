The family pastor of Christian Riley Garcia said the teenager died a hero.Pastor Keenan Smith with Crosby Church said everyone simply called him Riley around the congregation. Smith described Riley as a fun-loving kid, first to help, loved football, and enjoyed being outdoors.Smith also said the 15-year-old was a fan of country artist Toby Keith and his music.Smith told Eyewitness News he was with Riley's parents when they heard the news of their son's passing.He said investigators told the family Riley died trying to help others."He was holding a door shut so that he could protect other students that were there," Smith said."He lost his life when a gunshot came through the door. (The gunshot) took his life but, in the sacrifice of his own life, others were allowed to escape and had some time to get away. We know there were several lives lost but his story is a story of true heroism. He gave himself so others would have a chance," said Smith."That's a tough one of course. You're honored by that. As the news came in to his mother, I was with her. She broke, of course as you can imagine. Thinking that but yet also proud of her son that he thought outside of himself but also wanting to hold her baby. It's a difficult thing. At 15 years old, that's not what you're supposed to give your life doing."Smith is holding a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. at the church. It's located at 5725 Highway 90 in Crosby. All are welcomed.