'An all too familiar feeling' Parkland students, politicians and more mourn after deadly Santa Fe High School shooting

From MLK's granddaughter to Emma Gonzalez's moment of silence, these were the powerful moments from March for our Lives. (Noam Galai/WireImage via Getty)

SANTA FE, Texas --
Politicians and notable figures, including those from the March for Our Lives and Parkland communities, are sending their condolences and expressing their heartbreak after a deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. One Parkland student, Delaney Tarr, wrote, "I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken."

PARKLAND
POLITICIANS AND OTHER NOTABLE FIGURES
