Authorities say a 17-year-old student in The Woodlands is facing charges of making a terroristic threat.The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says Jeffrey Roach is in custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest.Officials at Conroe ISD identified Roach during the course of their investigation into the alleged threat. They said Roach attended classes at The Woodlands College Park High School.The district attorney's office said one of Roach's parents brought the teen to the Montgomery County Jail on Monday to turn himself in.Roach is also facing an additional count of retaliation, but we do not know the circumstances behind that charge.The teen is scheduled to face a judge on June 6 in Conroe.