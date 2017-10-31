Overnight blast rocks neighborhoods in Texas City

EMBED </>More Videos

A loud boom at a Texas City plant scares neighbors. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A loud blast woke many residents in Texas City last night.

The loud noise that shook many resident's homes came from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 10th street.

Tum Munoz, the head of emergency management in Texas City, said he was unable to confirm what caused the concussion.

There were no reported injuries and no danger to the surrounding areas, according to officials.

An official with Marathon Petroleum released a statement about the incident.

"We have responded to an incident at the Texas City refinery," Marathon Communications Manager Jamal Kheiry said. "There were no injuries and no off-site impact, and local emergency responders were notified as a precaution."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
neighborhoodcommunitynoise complaintTexas City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man claims he can communicate with dead people
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Spooky showers possible this Halloween in Houston
Woman spooked by dog crashes into apartment pool
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
Astros fan carves Jose Altuve's face into pumpkin
Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys' Elliott
Spooktacular Heights home hits the market
Show More
Verlander can pitch Astros to first World Series title
Gallery Furniture sending Astros fans to Game 6 in LA
Casting doubt on women's story of survival at sea
DA: Child rape suspect dressed up for kids' parties
Life's curveballs secret to Astros' Evan Gattis' success
More News
Top Video
Couple wants wedding sponsors to pick up costs
Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys' Elliott
Astros fan carves Jose Altuve's face into pumpkin
Casting doubt on women's story of survival at sea
More Video