Overnight blast rocks neighborhoods in Texas City

A loud blast woke many residents in Texas City last night.The loud noise that shook many resident's homes came from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 10th street.Tum Munoz, the head of emergency management in Texas City, said he was unable to confirm what caused the concussion.There were no reported injuries and no danger to the surrounding areas, according to officials.An official with Marathon Petroleum released a statement about the incident."We have responded to an incident at the Texas City refinery," Marathon Communications Manager Jamal Kheiry said. "There were no injuries and no off-site impact, and local emergency responders were notified as a precaution."