Noor Salman found not guilty of helping her husband carry out the deadly Orlando nightclub attack

Prosecutors revealed Wednesday that the Orlando nightclub shooter originally planned to target Disney World.Newly released surveillance video shows Omar Mateen walking around Disney Springs, a shopping and entertainment area, hours before he went to Pulse nightclub.Prosecutors alleged that Mateen had intended to open fire at Disney, but was deterred from doing so after seeing a heavy police presence.The details stating Mateen had originally wanted to target a Disney property came as prosecutors made closing arguments in their case against the shooter's wife, Noor Salman.Salman was charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization, as well as obstruction of justice for allegedly misleading law enforcement officials investigating the Pulse attack.She was acquitted of all charges on Friday