Prosecutors revealed Wednesday that the Orlando nightclub shooter originally planned to target Disney World.

Newly released surveillance video shows Omar Mateen walking around Disney Springs, a shopping and entertainment area, hours before he went to Pulse nightclub.

Prosecutors alleged that Mateen had intended to open fire at Disney, but was deterred from doing so after seeing a heavy police presence.

The details stating Mateen had originally wanted to target a Disney property came as prosecutors made closing arguments in their case against the shooter's wife, Noor Salman.

Salman was charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization, as well as obstruction of justice for allegedly misleading law enforcement officials investigating the Pulse attack.

She was acquitted of all charges on Friday.

