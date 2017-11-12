Houston police say one person is dead after a violent crash on the South Beltway at Highway 59.The crash happened in the 12000 block of South Sam Houston Parkway early this morning.Officers rushed to the scene and found a badly-damaged vehicle with three people inside.Investigators said one of those passengers was killed in the crash. We do not know the condition of the other two passengers.We hope to learn more about how the crash happened from police officers later this morning.