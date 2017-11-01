Body cam footage shows Oklahoma officer pulling gun on teen with fake weapon

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Body camera footage has been released showing moments an Oklahoma City police officer encountered a teen wearing a Halloween mask and carrying a fake gun.

The incident happened on Oct. 21 after the officer was called to a home about a suspect sneaking around the neighborhood and looking into windows.

The suspect was approached by a resident in the area who saw the person wearing what appeared to be a white skull mask.

When the resident approached him, the teen pulled what appeared to be a gun out of his waistband and pointed it at the resident, who then left and called police.

Police arrived on scene and saw the teen who ducked behind a truck and pulled the fake gun out of his waistband. The officer, who didn't know the gun was fake, raised his weapon and pointed it at the suspect. He dropped the fake gun and mask and was arrested.

Police said the fake weapon had been modified and taped up to look exactly like a real gun.

"You almost got bullets put in you. You understand that?" the officer is heard saying in the video.

A North Highland neighbor, James McHenry, said the young man is blessed to be alive. He said, it's time for parents to step up and teach their children about the world.

