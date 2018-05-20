DROWNING

Fisherman drowns in Lake Conroe, according to officials

EMBED </>More Videos

Fisherman drowns in Lake Conroe, according to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A fisherman's body has been identified in a drowning at Lake Conroe, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables Office.

Precinct 1 deputies say they received a call about a distressed boater in the Caney Creek area of the lake around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say they recovered the boater's body at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. He has been identified as 54-year-old Paul Dean of Spring, Texas.

An autopsy has been ordered for the victim.

Deputies say this has been the third drowning on Lake Conroe this year.

The Precinct 1 Constables Office and San Jacinto River Authority encourage all Lake Conroe visitors to always wear a personal flotation device.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningdead bodyConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DROWNING
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Ag teacher allegedly drowns raccoons
Police officer hailed a hero after saving drowning boy
4-year-old boy swept away by wave in 'tragic accident'
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
More drowning
Top Stories
Thousands remember exchange student killed in shooting
Church hosts special graduation for Santa Fe High School seniors
Rockets drop Game 3 to Warriors, trail series 2-1
REACTION: Rockets fall to Warriors in blowout Game 3 loss
Firefighters responding to 2-alarm fire on Houston's south side
Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
One Minute Weather: Few showers/storms possible Monday
Show More
Officer caught telling woman: 'Pretend like we're going to shoot you'
Brazoria Co. Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive supporting school shooting victims
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
More News