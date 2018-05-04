HPD officer relieved of duty accused of exposing himself to girl and her mom at red light

EMBED </>More Videos

Ricky Flakes, a 10-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, is off the job after being charged with indecency with a child.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty after he allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl and her mother while they were stopped in their vehicle at a red light.

Ricky Flakes, 35, was a 10-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and is now facing charges of indecency with a child.

According to charging documents, Flakes was driving alongside the victims on Greenhouse Road in west Harris County when they stopped at a traffic light.

That is when Flakes allegedly exited his vehicle and exposed his genitals to the girl and her mother. The woman told deputies Flakes then ran a red light to get away from their vehicle.

Charging documents allege that Flakes laughed at the allegations when he was questioned by deputies, and said he was involved in a road rage incident with the woman.

He claims he was texting and driving when he accidentally veered into the next lane, partially forcing the woman off the roadway.

Flakes alleges the woman screamed at him in Spanish as he drove off.

Deputies said the 14-year-old corroborated her mother's story in a separate interview.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
indecent exposurehouston police departmentofficer chargedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters facing water pressure issues in battle with 3-alarm fire
LIVE BLOG: Rockets look to take 2-1 lead against Jazz
One Minute Weather: Scattered rain moving across Houston tonight
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children around the world
Miracle Mission: Foti's musings with Ecuador's young and old
Men found dead in million-dollar home identified as Houston couple
George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital
SWAT team responds to man barricaded in Houston apartment
Show More
41 years later: Joe Campos Torres' death that sparked Moody Park riots
President Trump speaks at NRA National Convention
Houston, Microsoft announce 'Internet of Things' partnership
Astros kick off road trip in Arizona after brutal home losses
Pearland boy creates invitations and plans own birthday party
More News