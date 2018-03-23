NFL player Michael Bennett charged after allegedly shoving worker during Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County grand jury Friday indicted Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett for the felony charge of injury of the elderly for injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working at NRG Stadium to control access to the field at Super Bowl LI, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 5, 2017, Bennett was a spectator and in town to watch his brother, a player for the New England Patriots.

Immediately following the game, Bennett allegedly shoved his way on to the field where players were gathering to celebrate.

NRG Security personnel, including the 66-year-old disabled victim, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access.

Instead, he pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team, police said.

The charge, injury to the elderly, includes intentionally and knowingly, causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older.

It carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

As a result of the indictment, a warrant has been issued for Bennett's arrest. Prosecutors are working with Bennett's counsel regarding his surrender.

Statement released by the Philadelphia Eagles:

"We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
