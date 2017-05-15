NEWS

METRO stresses safety to parents after close call

Newly released shows a young boy almost hit by a Houston METRO train.

METRO released the video as part of a public safety announcement.

In the video, one boy can be seen crossing the tracks as the train approaches. A second boy attempts to follow, but half way across the tracks turns back and is nearly missed by the train.

METRO says the incident happened on October 16, 2016, but didn't provide any further information.

The video was posted on YouTube with the caption, "Moms and Dads, we appreciate everything you do, and we urge you to talk to your kids about rail safety. Remember, our trains weigh about 50 tons, which is the equivalent of seven fully-grown African Elephants! They can't easily or quickly stop even if traveling slowly. Keep this in mind when a train is approaching a platform."
