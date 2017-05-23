A man arrived at his mother's burial service Saturday to find another casket was already buried in her designated plot.Michael Lamb, his family, and about 250 church guests gathered at Mainland Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock Saturday to pay their respects to his mother, Marguerite Lamb."We have a big family," Michael Lamb said. "Saturday was the day we were supposed to put my mama to rest. When we got here, we were told she wasn't going to be buried today because there was another body in her spot."Lamb said he purchased the spot in the 1980s. His father and other family members are buried next to it."I'm not gonna let this rest in peace," he said. "As long as my mama's not resting in peace."Michael Lamb said his mother's body is at Carnes Funeral Home for now.According to property records, Russell Laroe gained ownership of the cemetery in 2011.Laroe told Eyewitness News he is working on identifying the body that was found inside Lamb's designated spot. He said he was surprised the spot was not vacant as his records indicated.