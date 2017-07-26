Wounded San Antonio officer returns fire, killing suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2169573" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout

An officer in San Antonio who was shot during a struggle with three home invasion suspects returned fire, killing one of them overnight.Police say the officer confronted the suspects while they were about to leave the scene in a car at an apartment complex.The officer was dealing with one of the suspects when another seated in a back seat opened fire. The officer who was wounded in the stomach fired back, killing the gunman.The other suspects in the car were arrested.The officer, who is a four-year veteran of the police department, was taken to the hospital. Police say he was talking and alert before going into surgery. His condition was not immediately disclosed.The shooting comes a month after the death of a San Antonio officer during a burglary investigation and resulting shootout.