OFFICER INJURED

Wounded San Antonio officer returns fire, killing suspect

San Antonio officer shot and returns fire, killing suspect

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
An officer in San Antonio who was shot during a struggle with three home invasion suspects returned fire, killing one of them overnight.

Police say the officer confronted the suspects while they were about to leave the scene in a car at an apartment complex.

The officer was dealing with one of the suspects when another seated in a back seat opened fire. The officer who was wounded in the stomach fired back, killing the gunman.

The other suspects in the car were arrested.

The officer, who is a four-year veteran of the police department, was taken to the hospital. Police say he was talking and alert before going into surgery. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

The shooting comes a month after the death of a San Antonio officer during a burglary investigation and resulting shootout.

San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout
San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout

