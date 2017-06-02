NEWS

The Woodlands man accused of drug smuggling released from Dominican Republic prison

A three-judge panel in the Dominican Republic found Larry Davis not guilty of drug smuggling.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Woodlands man is on his way home after spending more than a year in prison in the Dominican Republic.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel in the Dominican Republic found Davis not guilty of drug smuggling, a crime for which he was charged when the boat he leased to another company arrived in a Dominican Republic port with what authorities said was a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Davis walked out of prison Thursday, and we have new video of his moment of freedom sent to us by his attorney.

Davis spent 14 months in a Dominican Republic prison cell. His attorney insisted from the start that Davis had "nothing to do with hiring the ship's crew, captain, and engineer -- that was done by the company to which he leased the ship."

Instead, his lawyer said Davis was called to come to the Dominican Republic to resolve an inspection question when he was arrested.

The days became weeks, then months, then a year, as the The Woodlands husband sat in a prison cell.

"I just want my husband back," she told Eyewitness News two months ago.

SEE ALSO: Family fights to get man back to The Woodlands after year in Dominican Republic prison

Family working to save father stuck in foreign prison for a year.



Tuesday came the long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel, said attorney Sean Buckley, who was with Davis in court.

"The judges criticized the government for not even linking Larry Davis to the drugs in any way, or any communication with the two people who were linked to the drugs," Buckley said Tuesday by phone.

Davis' odyssey will not end until he gets back to The Woodlands, but his family is happy he is finally free.
