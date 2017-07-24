Houston police say a 60-year-old woman who was last seen in the Westchase area Sunday may have dementia.Lorraine Gardner was last heard from at around 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Woodland Park Drive.Police say she's 5'3" and 140 pounds. She is a black woman with brown eyes and gray hair.Police did not say what she was doing at the time of her disappearance.They urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Desk at 832-294-1840.