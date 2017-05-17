NEWS

Woman sues Target after cement ball rolls through Paramus parking lot

Nina Pineda has the latest details.

PARAMUS, New Jersey --
A woman from Rockland County is suing Target after her car was damaged by one of the two-ton cement balls outside the store in New Jersey.

7 On Your Side first broke the story back in February.

Shortly after we showed the video it went viral. Even the dog who helped his owner stop was on Instagram and the video was shared on social media worldwide.

A passing car clipped a cement bollard outside the Paramus Target last November, sending their iconic red ball rolling across the parking lot and smashing into the side of Eileen Grady's Nissan, causing $3300 in damage.

The Pearl River resident submitted the bill, but Target's insurance company denied her claim.

After our story aired, Eileen says Target offered to make her whole. But she declined their offer.

And now she's filing a lawsuit, saying Target should have known about the hazard before the incident.

Eileen is seeking more than $100,000 in damages, including, the suit says, physical injuries such as pain and suffering.

A Target spokesperson declined to comment on the suit.

