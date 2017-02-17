Woman sues Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market

WACO, TX (KTRK) --A San Antonio woman has reportedly sued Waco's Magnolia Market. Nancy Brown claims that she suffered serious head injuries at the tourist spot created by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.
She alleges she hit her head on a steel rod that was too low while trying to sit down under an outdoor dining canopy.
The dining canopy can be seen in the photo below.
Brown is seeking between $100,000 to $200,000 damages for past and future medical expenses, past and future physical pain and mental anguish, and past and future physical and mental impairment.
The Waco Tribune reports that Brock Murphy, a Magnolia Market spokesman, said Tuesday he was unaware of the lawsuit and declined comment.
The lawsuit alleges that Magnolia Market at the Silos produced "the dangerous condition, negligently allowed the area to become dangerous, negligently permitted such dangerous condition to exist and failed to adequately warn Brown of the dangerous condition."
City of Waco officials estimate 25,000 to 30,000 people a week visit Magnolia Market at the Silos.