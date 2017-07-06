NEWS

Woman stabbed on METRO bus in NW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A passenger was stabbed on a METRO bus in northwest Houston on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A passenger on a METRO bus was stabbed in northwest Houston, METRO authorities confirm to ABC13.

The stabbing happened before 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of Old Katy Road. According to a METRO spokesperson, the bus operator pulled over and began to evacuate the vehicle after a female passenger pulled out a knife.

During the evacuation process, another female passenger was stabbed. That passenger was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment in stable condition.

The woman with the knife was arrested by officers on the scene.

No other details have been released.

Related Topics:
newsstabbingmetrocrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sen. Lankford: Trump needs to 'apply pain' to Putin regime to deter from meddling
Russian reporter: Russians seeking 'normalcy' out of Putin-Trump meeting
Trump, Putin set for high-stakes 1st meeting
Desert Storm memorial vandalized on Independence Day
More News
Top Stories
Man claims he's being held illegally in child's murder
ONE DAY ONLY: Frontier selling $20 flights today
Former cop accused of stealing cash from dying man
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
Desert Storm memorial vandalized on Independence Day
Fire chief says department audit is leading to change
Judge sets execution date for Tourniquet Killer
Show More
911 call: woman riding on a car's hood
Parenting alert: Teenagers snorting chocolate to get rush
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
Man reunited with HFD members who saved his life
Cosby's retrial on sex assault charges is set for Nov.
More News
Top Video
Desert Storm memorial vandalized on Independence Day
ONE DAY ONLY: Frontier selling $20 flights today
Seekers get ready! The Quidditch Cup is coming
Judge sets execution date for Tourniquet Killer
More Video