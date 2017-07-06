Woman stabbed on METRO bus in NW Houston

A passenger on a METRO bus was stabbed in northwest Houston, METRO authorities confirm to ABC13.The stabbing happened before 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of Old Katy Road. According to a METRO spokesperson, the bus operator pulled over and began to evacuate the vehicle after a female passenger pulled out a knife.During the evacuation process, another female passenger was stabbed. That passenger was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment in stable condition.The woman with the knife was arrested by officers on the scene.No other details have been released.