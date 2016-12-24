Woman shot at Katz Boutique robbery

A young woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the back during a robbery Saturday morning.The robbery happened at Katz Boutique on Frost Street near 59 on the northside of town.Investigators say the robbers were armed and wearing masks."They came in armed with pistols and pointed a pistol at the female employee. They demanded cash and went behind the counter and shot the female one time in the back," said HPD Investigator Jeremy Spurlock.The woman is in stable condition.ABC13 was told that a few customers were in the boutique at the time of the robbery.The search is on for those three masked robbers.Anyone with information is asked to call police.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.