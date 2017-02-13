There was an icy race against time on Sunday morning to rescue a woman trapped in her car as it was quickly sinking into a pond in Goffle Brook Park in Hawthorne, New Jersey."I heard a big boom and I looked out the window, and saw the car in the water - I called 911," said one resident.It was a frightening and freezing scene Sunday morning as a woman in her car became trapped in an icy pond.On 9:30 Sunday morning, police in Hawthorne and other emergency crews came racing to Goffle Brook Park after learning a car went into the frozen pond.We were told a Good Samaritan was first to jump into the frigid water, to try and break the car window and free the female driver."They're trying to break the window with a pocketknife, and I was like 'you need a window breaker,' and I was going to use my elbow or something to get her out," the Good Samaritan said.After that happened, police came. Officials report the driver was rescued without injuries, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Her For Taurus was eventually dragged out of the water. They were coming down the hill and couldn't stop because it was so icy.Hawthorne Police have not yet confirmed how the woman ended up in the pond, if she slid on icy roads, or if there were other circumstances.