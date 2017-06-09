NEWS

Woman loses house in fire months after daughter is shot and killed

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman loses house in fire months after daughter is shot and killed

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston community rallied around Paula Vergin and her family when her daughter, 21-year-old Rice University sous chef Essence Derouen, was killed while sitting in her car leaving Club Panda on the northside in March.

Less than three months after losing her daughter, she lost her home in a fire Tuesday morning.

"I really just started coming out of my funk," Vergin says.

She was at work where she's going through manager training when her boss called to tell her about the fire.

"When it rains, it pours," she tells us. "As soon as I got that call, I was like God why? But you can't question God. But He has a plan for me. He wouldn't put nothing on my plate that I couldn't handle."

Vergin's 14-year-old son was at home with her two-year-old, and Essence's son who has been with her since she was killed. She says the oldest boy tried to put the fire out with water, but the fire got worse.

"Just as long as they're safe, I'm ok," she says.

She tells Eyewitness News they lost nearly everything, and she now has to find another place to live. We were there as she went through the bags of what little didn't burn up in the fire. She'll have to start from scratch on just about everything. But some stuff is irreplaceable.

"I lost a lot of precious momentos. Some of Essence's clothes, pictures of Essence, stuff she had in the house that I was trying to save. Just keepsakes."

Friends have set up a gofundme account for anyone who'd like to help Paula Vergin and her family as they start over.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfirehouse fireHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Navy overwhelmed by interest in USS Gabrielle Giffords
Man's smart car bursts into flames on Freeway
Viewer recognizes man wanted over changing room photos
Body found in NW Harris County not a human
More News
Top Stories
Denny's fight victim's wife says she was treated like a criminal
Viewer recognizes man wanted over changing room photos
Deputy and husband out on bond after murder indictment
12-year-old helps deliver baby brother
Navy overwhelmed by interest in USS Gabrielle Giffords
Man's smart car bursts into flames on Freeway
Teen gets potentially deadly condition after overexercising
Show More
Man caught, cited for "Fruity Pebbles Marijuana" bar
Heat and humidity return to Houston this weekend
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Toddler found abandoned outside fire station
Rules to 'give up' a baby at a fire station in Texas
More News
Top Video
Teen gets potentially deadly condition after overexercising
Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love
12-year-old helps deliver baby brother
Denny's fight victim's wife says she was treated like a criminal
More Video