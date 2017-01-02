HOUSTON (KTRK) --Shannon Price was working at a local restaurant on New Year's Day when she got a call most any parent would dread - her daughter was in an accident.
Price said her daughter Shelby Price, 19, was hit by a car while trying to cross four lanes of FM 1960 near Atascocita Shores Sunday night likely on her way to visit her mother at work.
"It was dark, it was late, and she should not have been out walking. I told her not to but she was," Price said.
She suffered a broken leg, fractured hips, internal injuries, multiple gashes and possibly a fractured spine, Price said. They've created a GoFundMe account to help pay for the already mounting medical bills.
The driver stopped to help and Shelby was not thought to be using the cross walk, according to her mother. There is no word yet from law enforcement on whether that driver faces any charges.
New Year's Day is already a painful one for Shannon. Her mother was killed while walking near I-10 back in 1990.
"Auto pedestrian crash. It's why I was always worried especially on New Years or holidays," she said.
Shannon is hoping her own tragedies will help others remember how dangerous the roads can be.
"Tell your kids to stay inside on New Years, like I did," Price said. "[ It's] just dangerous."