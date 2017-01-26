NEWS

League City woman pleads guilty to child porn charge

GALVESTON, TX (KTRK) --
A 46-year-old League City woman has entered a guilty plea to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Authorities say they found evidence that Tracey Lynn Bautista was getting photos and videos from someone who's already been arrested for promotion of child pornography. Investigators say the pornographic images were sent to Bautista by text message and via the messaging app Kik. Bautista acknowledged receipt of these images by responding "nice" and "[w]ow. [g]ood pic."

Additionally, investigators found text messages in which Bautista discusses a minor relative with this individual. Bautista reportedly offered to get pictures of the minor relative for him and later sent a photo of a topless 16-year-old female relative, with her breasts exposed to the camera.

Following the guilty plea, sentencing is set for April 29. At that time, Bautista faces a minimum of five and up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine. She was permitted to remain on bond until that hearing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations and the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office conducted the investigation.
