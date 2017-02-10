Truck allegedly used by man in Alvin after running over mother

A man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he ran over his mother, killing her in the driveway of his home in Alvin.Police say a witness reported a woman had been hit by a vehicle during a disturbance at a home Thursday night in the 1100 block of Stallion Ridge.When officers arrived, they found Christine Fish, 52, of Texas City, critically injured in the driveway.She was taken to a hospital where she died.Police say Matthew Fish, 26, the son of Christine, used his pickup truck to run over his mother.Officers visited the home back in December for a domestic dispute between Matthew and Christine. Police say Christine was told by her son to never return to his home.Matthew was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury.