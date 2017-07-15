TURN TO TED

Woman turns to ABC13 after store closes up shop without returning items to her

Turn to Ted: Give my power washer back (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you head over to Linda Walker's house here in Houston, you'd probably never see what she sees.

Spots on her brick, patio and driveway she wants to clean.

But she can't.

Her power washer, that she uses to clean all around her house, broke.

She took it to a Sears repair location on Little York to get it fixed, but then the store closed up without a single notice to her.

"They didn't put anything up on the door," Walker said.

And the more calls she made, the more frustrated she became.

"I just would like it and appreciate it if someone had contacted us," Walker said.

Sears didn't know where it was and couldn't tell her anything for weeks.

"I just felt like I didn't have anywhere else to turn," Walker said. "I say just call Channel 13, Ted, and see if he can help me."

We called Sears, who couldn't find it either. About a week later, they tracked it down, got it back and told us they hope the Walkers remain loyal customers.

As for any other customers of that now-closed Little York location, Sears says you can get in touch by calling 1-800-349-4358.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


