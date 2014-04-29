NEWS

WIC provides free and low cost meals for Houston kids

In this Tuesday, April 29, 2014 photo, Becky Domokos-Bays holds up a tray of food during lunch. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Children under the age of 5 can now get free summer meals at nine WIC Centers in Houston.

Families will need to make appointments with WIC to take advantage of the free meals.

Siblings under the age of 18 who accompany the family to the appointments are also eligible for the program.


Participating WIC locations include:

  • Alief WIC, 12660 Beechnut, Suite 180

  • Sharpstown WIC, 6201 Bonhomme #330 South

  • Braesner WIC, 8632 South Braeswood

  • Sunnyside WIC, 9314 Cullen

  • La Nueva Casa De Amigos WIC, 1809 North Main Street

  • Northside WIC, 8504 Schuller

  • Aldine WIC, 5198 Aldine Mail Route

  • Airline WIC, 5990 Airline Suite 200

  • Northwest WIC, 8536 Hammerly


Breakfasts include cereal, muffins, juices and milk. Lunches include sandwiches, wraps and salads.

During the school year, nearly 2.5 million Texas children take advantage of free or reduced cost meals but only 11 percent of them receive summer meals.

For more information about the summer meals program call 832-393-5427.

RELATED: HISD to offer free summer meals at 250 schools
HISD is offering free meals to children this summer.

