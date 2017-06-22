NEWS

Fitness blogger dies after whipped cream canister explodes

EMBED </>More Videos

Whipped cream can explodes, killing fitness blogger (KTRK)

PARIS --
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.

The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said an investigation is underway into Sunday's death of 33-year-old Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty siphon on a high-pressure canister used to make and dispense whipped cream was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

The magazine 60 Million Consumers reported the exploding canister hit Burger violently in the chest, causing her to suffer a heart attack. The magazine said it had been warning for years of such risks after dozens of incidents since 2010.

"It is, to our knowledge, the first time there has been a death from such an explosion. ... We knew it would happen one day," said the magazine's deputy editor, Benjamin Douriez.

Burger's family announced her death on Burger's Instagram account and added a photo showing a dismantled example of the type of whipped cream canister that "struck the thorax." Authorities have the device that hit Burger, her family said.


The manufacturer of the kitchen product, Ard'time, said the product has not been on the market since February 2013 and efforts were made to alert consumers about the problem.

"Unfortunately, there are still lots of siphons of all brands that remain potentially dangerous," the company said.

France's consumer protection agency warned Thursday against the "risks" of some siphons. More than 200,000 defective products have been identified since 2010 and users were told to bring them back to the seller, the agency said. It recommends not using any siphon in aluminum with a plastic head.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsfitnessblogexplosionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family devastated after driver not indicted in deadly hit-and-run
2 arrested after 14-year-old's marriage discovered
Mother accepts diploma for girl hospitalized after rampage
Motorcyclist triggers chain-reaction crash in Calif.
Former HPD officer indicted on tampering, assault charges
More News
Top Stories
Former HPD officer indicted on tampering, assault charges
2 arrested after 14-year-old's marriage discovered
HISD security officer accused of filming boys in bathroom
Potential serial rapist charged in assault of elderly woman
Suspect charged with hate crime in mosque fire
President's boot maker Rocky Carroll dead at 79
Police chase ends in crash in NW Houston
Show More
Ruling could free 'Making a Murderer's' Dassey soon
16 units damaged in NW Houston apartment fire
Suspect surrenders after high-speed chase, stand-off
Teen, dog killed in deputy-involved shooting
Trump: I have no recordings of Comey conversations
More News
Top Video
2 arrested after 14-year-old's marriage discovered
Ruling could free 'Making a Murderer's' Dassey soon
Trump: I have no recordings of Comey conversations
Mother accepts diploma for girl hospitalized after rampage
More Video