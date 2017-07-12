NEWS

Carrying knives, swords and daggers in Texas: What you should know

What you should know about open carry knives in Texas (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The open carry law in Texas will be extended to knives, swords and daggers in September.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1935 into law, and starting on Sept. 1, it will be legal for adults in the Lone Star State to openly carry knives, daggers and swords.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Must be over 18 years of age

  • The law will include daggers, double-edged knives, dirks and swords

  • Blades longer than 5 1/2 inches can now be carried in public. Prior to House Bill 1935, people were not allowed to carry a blade that long.

  • The law bans long knives from being carried into schools, colleges, churches and bars


The open carry law for guns started on Jan. 1, 2016, allowing people in Texas to carry any handgun openly or concealed. House lawmakers voted 101-42 for the final approval for open carry.

