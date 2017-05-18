NEW YORK CITY --Authorities and witnesses say a 26-year-old man, Richard Rojas, who appeared intoxicated, drove his car into a crowd in a Times Square street, killing an 18-year-old teenager and injuring 22 other people.
His vehicle, a maroon Honda, barreled through Times Square around noon and crashed into a metal stanchion at West 45th Street and Broadway.
Here's what we know about the driver:
-Rojas was taken into custody and tested for alcohol. The initial tests have come back negative for alcohol but positive for drugs.
-Blood tests are being conducted to check for the presence of synthetic marijuana or PCP.
-Materials were found in his car that indicated Rojas has an interest in Scientology, and he made comments to police that he thought the world was coming to an end.
-Police believe Rojas might be suffering from a psychological disorder.
-Authorities say Rojas was under the influence and could have been hallucinating.
-He has two prior arrests in Queens and Manhattan for driving while intoxicated, one in 2008 and the other in 2015, respectively. He was driving 90mph in a 50mph zone in one of these two cases.
-Rojas' most recent arrest was for menacing in the Bronx.
-Rojas, who is a notary, was arrested earlier this month for threatening someone who came to his home to get a pension notarized.
-Rojas is a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 2011-2014.